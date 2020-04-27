BOJ’s Kuroda: JGB buying not aimed at monetizing govt debt

Further comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as he continues to speak at the post-policy presser.

BOJ’s JGB buying not aimed at monetizing govt debt.

BOJ’s JGB buying expected to yield effects of policy mix with govt spending.

Global and Japanese financial markets regaining calm somewhat.

Will take additional easing steps if necessary.

Will not rule out deepening negative interest rates from future policy options.

Will keep long-term JGB target around 0% even when coronavirus outbreak is resolved.

Will do whatever necessary as central bank to respond to crisis.

Need to pay attention to risk of rises in credit costs.

Don't see deflation returning to Japan.

Hard to see interest rates declining.