BOJ’s Kuroda: Japanese economy is expanding moderately

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor H. Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, addressing the post-monetary policy press conference.

Japanese economy is expanding moderately as a trend.

Downside risks from overseas economies are increasing.

BOJ won't hesitate to ease further if risks threatening price momentum rise.

Need to pay close attention to risks for price momentum.

Price momentum has been maintained so far.

Each central bank guides monetary policy focusing on achieving stable economy, prices in their countries.

BOJ will scrutinize impact other central banks' moves could have on market moves in guiding policy.

Japan's economy sustaining moderate expansion, momentum for hitting price goal intact.

Overseas economic slowdown continuing so we judged that closer scrutiny needed at Oct meeting.

No sign yet that overseas economy emerging from slowdown.