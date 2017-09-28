BOJ’s Kuroda expects inflation to accelerate towards BOJ target

BOJ’s Kuroda expects inflation to accelerate towards BOJ targetBy Dhwani Mehta
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor H. Kuroda is on the wires, via Reuters, as he makes a scheduled speech at the National Securities Industry Convention, in Tokyo.
Key Headlines:
Japan's current economic expansion is highly sustainable
Expansion well-balanced and broadening but price growth remains weak
Expects inflation to accelerate towards BOJ target
No sign that monetary easing is triggering excess financial activity
