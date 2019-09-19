BOJ’s Kuroda: Don't think economic outlook is deteriorating rapidly

More comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as he continues to speak at the press conference.

Don't think economic outlook is deteriorating rapidly or that momentum for hitting price goal being lost now.

External demand, manufacturers' sentiment are weak but domestic demand remains firm.

BOJ still has options to ease policy further.

Better for yield curve to steepen more.

BOJ will make necessary adjustments in market operations to ensure yield curve is steep enough.

BOJ has become more eager to ease than at the previous rate review.

Don't see need to overhaul BOJ's policy framework.

Don't see need to revamp YCC framework as a whole.

Deepening negative rate among options if BOJ were to ease more.

No policy option takes priority over others, what steps BOJ will take would depend on conditions at the time.

If BOJ were to ease, it will aim to lower real interest rates, narrow risk premia.