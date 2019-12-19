BOJ’s Kuroda: Deepening negative rates would be policy option

Further comments are crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kuroda, via Reuters, as he continues to speak about the monetary policy and inflation outlook.

No risk for China economy to head to stagnation.

Global economy outlook has become brighter than a few months ago.

No change to view that Japan economy in moderate growth.

Expect govt stimulus package to have positive impact on prices.

Will take into account govt stimulus package impact on economy at January rate review, quarterly forecast review.

Deepening negative rates would be policy option.

Can't deepen negative rates indefinitely as could affect financial institutions.

Always need to weigh costs, benefits of negative rates and other policy options.

Lowering superlong bond yields could have negative impact on consumer sentiment.

Must watch costs of prolonged low rates policy.

Don't think financial intermediation is deteriorating now.

BOJ must stick to 2% inflation target.

It is appropriate to target 10-year JGB yields in YCC.

Not thinking of targeting shorter-term rates for now.

There is no big issue with current shape of the yield curve.

Will patiently continue powerful monetary easing.