BOJ’s Kuroda: CPI likely to hit 2% target around FY 2018

BOJ’s Kuroda: CPI likely to hit 2% target around FY 2018By Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kuroda is out on the wires now, addressing the central bank’s press conference following the monetary policy decision announced earlier today.
Key Headlines:
CPI likely to hit 2% target around FY 2018
Economy continues moderate recovery
To grow above potential through FY 2018
Upward revisions of GDP reflect o/s economies, weak yen
Board members Sato, Kiuchi were against view that 2% target can be reached by FY 2018
BOJ will adjust policy if needed