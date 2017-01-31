BOJ’s Kuroda: CPI likely to hit 2% target around FY 2018

By Dhwani Mehta

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kuroda is out on the wires now, addressing the central bank’s press conference following the monetary policy decision announced earlier today.

Key Headlines:

CPI likely to hit 2% target around FY 2018

Economy continues moderate recovery

To grow above potential through FY 2018

Upward revisions of GDP reflect o/s economies, weak yen

Board members Sato, Kiuchi were against view that 2% target can be reached by FY 2018

BOJ will adjust policy if needed