BOJ’s Kuroda: Cost of buying USD to purchase commodities is one of main factors behind yen weakening

Following his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the “cost of buying dollars to purchase commodities is one of the main factors behind yen weakening.”
Additional comments
Discussed economy, financial markets in Japan and overseas with PM Kishida.
Discussed global economy, situations regarding Russia, Ukraine with PM Kishida.
Discussed with pm post-covid global economy, Russia and situation in Ukraine.
Told PM fx moves should reflect economic fundamentals.
PM Kishida made no specific request on monetary policy.
Did not discuss anything in particular for forex.
Don't think monetary adjustment would have a direct impact on currencies.
Told PM fx moves should reflect economic fundamentals.
Don't think BOJ’s market operation is directly affecting fx moves.
Yen is weakening but it is driven partly by dollar buying for energy imports.
Rising US interest rates is also a factor behind yen weaking.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is attempting a recovery towards 122.00 on BOJ Kuroda’s comments and the central bank’s emergency bond buys.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Sell-off extends below 122.00 on BOJ action, Japan FY-end flows
USD/JPY is plunging below 122.00, down over a big figure so far this Wednesday, as the BOJ's intervention in the bond market is finally helping the yen gain ground. The repatriation flows into the yen due to the Japanese fiscal year-end is also weighing heavily on the pair.
AUD/USD defends 0.7500 on softer USD and upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD is defending 0.7500, as progress on the Moscow-Kyiv peace talks underpins risk-on impulse, weighing on the safe-haven US dollar. Strong Australian Retail Sales also keep the aussie afloat. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs data.
Gold holds in positive ground as US dollar stumbles again
The gold price is elevated as the US dollar bleeds out along with US yields. The 10-yer yield is down around 2% on the day so far while the DXY index that measures the greenback vs. a basket of currencies is bleeding some 0.3% at the time of writing.
Here’s what to expect from Solana price after OpenSea integration
Solana price is on the verge of setting up a swing high around a crucial resistance barrier, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This move could be foreshadowing a retracement before the next leg-up, especially after OpenSea, one of the biggest NFT platforms announced support for Solana NFTs.
Tilray Inc retreats from three-month top on doubts over marijuana legalization chances
Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) extended its bullish momentum and hit three-month highs at $8.71 before retreating sharply to settle Tuesday at $8.32. The stock price still added 4.13% on the day. Tilray still has a solid foundation even if legalization does not pass in the US.