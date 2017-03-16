BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will manage policy by watching the data

BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will manage policy by watching the dataBy Dhwani Mehta
BOJ Kuroda is now responding to the Q & A session, during his post-policy press conference.
Headlines via Reuters:
There is still some distance to the 2% target
It is appropriate to continue with current powerful monetary easing
Does not see any changes around the MOF's view of FX
FX is in the purview of the MOF
Potential damage from protectionism has been confirmed in many forums
It's important to gauge underlying trend of prices
BOJ will manage policy by watching the data
Will not make an automatic decision on policy based on one data set
BOJ doesn't have to raise rates just because other nations do
Exchanges rates move on various factors not just interest rates