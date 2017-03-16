BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will manage policy by watching the data

BOJ Kuroda is now responding to the Q & A session, during his post-policy press conference.

Headlines via Reuters:

There is still some distance to the 2% target

It is appropriate to continue with current powerful monetary easing

Does not see any changes around the MOF's view of FX

FX is in the purview of the MOF

Potential damage from protectionism has been confirmed in many forums

It's important to gauge underlying trend of prices

BOJ will manage policy by watching the data

Will not make an automatic decision on policy based on one data set

BOJ doesn't have to raise rates just because other nations do

Exchanges rates move on various factors not just interest rates