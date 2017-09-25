BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to carefully watch FX moves, but wont comment

More comments flowing in from the BOJ Chief Kuroda, via Reuters, as he now responds to the Q & A session, following his speech in a meeting with business leaders, in Osaka.

Headlines:

BOJ will continue to carefully watch FX moves

Will also monitor impact on economy, prices

Won't comment on daily fx moves, fx levels

There is agreement among G20 nations that it is desirable for fx to move stably reflecting economic, financial fundamentals

BOJ ready to take action as necessary with close eye on N Korea situation could affect markets, Japan's economy