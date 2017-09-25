BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to carefully watch FX moves, but wont comment

BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to carefully watch FX moves, but wont commentBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from the BOJ Chief Kuroda, via Reuters, as he now responds to the Q & A session, following his speech in a meeting with business leaders, in Osaka.
Headlines:
BOJ will continue to carefully watch FX moves
Will also monitor impact on economy, prices
Won't comment on daily fx moves, fx levels
There is agreement among G20 nations that it is desirable for fx to move stably reflecting economic, financial fundamentals
BOJ ready to take action as necessary with close eye on N Korea situation could affect markets, Japan's economy
