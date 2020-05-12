BoJ's Kuroda: BoJ ready to do whatever it can to beat crisis, cooperating with govt

Bank of Japan's Kuroda has said that the BoJ ready to do whatever it can to beat crisis, cooperating with the government.

Most important task for BoJ is to smooth corporate funding, stabilise markets.

Don't think we need to worry about sharp credit contraction in Japan as banks have sufficient buffers.

If pandemic takes longer to contain or if second wave of infection increases occur, we need to scrutinise impact on financial system.

Hard for BoJ to directly intervene in japan's property market but our monetary easing steps, including our reit buying, will likely help stabilise asset markets.

Pandemic impact may mean we need to keep closer eye than before on developments in japan's property market.