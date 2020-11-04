BOJ’s Kuroda: Bank will maintain its current easing policy steps

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday, the central bank will maintain its easing policy measures.

Additional comments

“Will ease without hesitation if needed.”

“If economic uncertainty heightens markets could destabilize, hurt household, corporate sentiment.”

“What's important is to create an environment where firms hit by pandemic dot run into a cash crunch, smoothly resume operations.”

“Japan's economy is picking up, remains in a sever state due to impact from the pandemic.”

“Japanese exports increasing, expected to continue rising mainly for automobiles.”