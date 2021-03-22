BOJ’s Kuroda: 2% inflation target is helping stabilise FX rates, no need to change it

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his take on the inflation and monetary policy outlook.

2% inflation target is helping stabilize FX rates.

There is no need to change the 2% inflation target, it’s a global standard and must not change.

More flexible ETF buyings to improve nimbleness.

Have not considered selling ETF holdings at all, or of halting purchases.

Decided to buy ETFs that are linked to the TOPIX to avoid impact on individual stocks.

Need to watch financial stability carefully.

Monetary easing will last for a considerably long time ahead.