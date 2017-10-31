BOJ’s Kataoka: Should ease if domestic factors lead to delay in hitting price target

BOJ’s Kataoka: Should ease if domestic factors lead to delay in hitting price targetBy Dhwani Mehta
Following the releases of the BOJ’s monetary policy statement and quarterly report, the central bank’s new Board Member Goushi Kataoka crossed the wires, via Reuters, noting that the BOJ should ease if domestic factors lead to delay in hitting price target, but at the same time made no proposal on expanding monetary stimulus.
Kataoka added that there is a need to buy JGBs so that 15-yr yields would remain at less than 0.2%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.