BOJ’s Kataoka: Should ease if domestic factors lead to delay in hitting price target

Following the releases of the BOJ’s monetary policy statement and quarterly report, the central bank’s new Board Member Goushi Kataoka crossed the wires, via Reuters, noting that the BOJ should ease if domestic factors lead to delay in hitting price target, but at the same time made no proposal on expanding monetary stimulus.

Kataoka added that there is a need to buy JGBs so that 15-yr yields would remain at less than 0.2%.