BOJ’s Kataoka: May need to consider additional liquidity provision

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may need to consider additional liquidity provision steps depending on the economic developments ahead, said board member Goushi Kataoka on Thursday.

Additional comments

“Mergers, consolidation among options for regional banks under pressure from intensifying competition.”

“BOJ's bold monetary easing, as part of Abenomics, has yet to achieve 2% inflation but pulled Japan out of a period of price falls, created jobs.”

“Fiscal, monetary policies must be coordinated to spur demand, a stance that doesn't change even under the new administration.”

“Don't see a need to take measures to ease the strain on financial institutions, if BOJ were to ease further.”

“Recent stock prices likely a reflection of investors' hopes on economic outlook, don't see it as early sign of bubble.”

USD/JPY cheers dollar gains

USD/JPY extends the bounce towards 106.35 amid ebbing fears over the Japanese political scenario and extension of the recovery in the US dollar across the board.

At the press time, the spot gains 0.10% to trade at 106.28, having hit a daily high at 106.34.