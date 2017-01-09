BOJ’s JGB buying operation today

BOJ’s JGB buying operation todayBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) out with its bond buying operations conducted today:
280bn yen in 1 to 3 year
300 bn yen in 3 to 5 year
410bn yen 5 to 10 year
USD/JPY remains trims gains and eyes a break below 110 handle, as the Yen stands resilient to the BOJ bond buying announcement.
