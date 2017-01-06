BOJ’s Harada: Nothing decided on future BOJ exit policy

Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board member Yutaka Harada is crossing the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Gifu.

Key Headlines:

Nothing decided on future BOJ exit policy

No chance BOJ will incur losses in long-term perspective

Fall in real interest rates not just due to BOJ policy but reflects decline in Japan's long-term growth potential

Japan inflation will undoubtedly accelerate if jobless rate continues to fall