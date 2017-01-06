BOJ’s Harada: Nothing decided on future BOJ exit policy

BOJ’s Harada: Nothing decided on future BOJ exit policyBy Dhwani Mehta
Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board member Yutaka Harada is crossing the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Gifu.
Key Headlines:
Nothing decided on future BOJ exit policy
No chance BOJ will incur losses in long-term perspective
Fall in real interest rates not just due to BOJ policy but reflects decline in Japan's long-term growth potential
Japan inflation will undoubtedly accelerate if jobless rate continues to fall