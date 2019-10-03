BOJ’s Funo: US-China trade negotiations will be key to pick-up in global economy

More comments continue to flow from the BOJ’s Funo, as he now comments on the global economic headwinds, in the face of the US-China trade war.

Pick-up in the global economy being delayed, no sign of it happening yet.

US-China trade negotiations will be key to pick-up in the global economy.

Excessive lowering of super-long rates is not good, no comment on how to prevent it from happening.

The Yen seems to pay little heed to the comments by Funo, keeping USD/JPY sidelined near 107.15 region.