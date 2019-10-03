BOJ’s Funo: Oct meeting will be very important meeting, but no comment on easing further

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Funo is back on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking about the monetary policy and economic outlook.

No comment on whether to ease policy further at oct meeting.

Oct meeting will be a very important meeting.

Won't hesitate to ease policy further if risks materialize.

Tankan results in line with view economy in moderate recovery.

US economy to continue moderate growth ahead.

The output gap is an important barometer for price momentum.

Long-term interest rates moving on external factors.