BOJ’s Funo: Economy's momentum for hitting 2% inflation remains in place

The BOJ monetary policy board member, Yukitoshi Funo, crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Shizuoka.

Main Headlines:

Economy's momentum for hitting 2 pct inflation remains in place

Inflation likely to accelerate toward BOJ’s 2 pct target

Still some distance to hitting 2 pct inflation

Some in markets see chance BOJ may raise yield target, but now it is important to maintain powerful monetary easing

Must be mindful of downside risks to price outlook

Inflation likely to reach 2 pct during fiscal 2018

There is a risk companies may remain cautious of raising wages