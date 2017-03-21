BOJ’s Funo: Economy's momentum for hitting 2% inflation remains in place

BOJ’s Funo: Economy's momentum for hitting 2% inflation remains in placeBy Dhwani Mehta
The BOJ monetary policy board member, Yukitoshi Funo, crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Shizuoka.
Main Headlines:
Economy's momentum for hitting 2 pct inflation remains in place
Inflation likely to accelerate toward BOJ’s 2 pct target
Still some distance to hitting 2 pct inflation
Some in markets see chance BOJ may raise yield target, but now it is important to maintain powerful monetary easing
Must be mindful of downside risks to price outlook
Inflation likely to reach 2 pct during fiscal 2018
There is a risk companies may remain cautious of raising wages