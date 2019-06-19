BOJ’s Etoh: Japan's economy likely to continue expanding moderately as a trend

Fresh headlines are crossing the wires from a senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) official Etoh, as he speaks about the Japanese economy.

Japan's economy likely to continue expanding moderately as a trend.

Inflation likely to gradually accelerate toward 2% but various uncertainties exist on this forecast.

Japan's financial system maintaining stability as a whole.

Japan's economy not showing signs of excess that were seen during bubble period of late 1980s.

BOJ will scrutinize developments in Japan’s property market, impact on financial institutions' profits.

Japan financial institutions' core profits declining as a trend due to structural factors, prolonged low-interest rate environment.