BOJ’s Amamiya: Yield curve control policy exerting big effect on economy

More comments flowing in from BOJ’s Amamiya, as he makes a Keynote speech at the Financial Markets Panel Conference to Commemorate the 40th Meeting today.

Key Headlines:

Yield curve control (YCC) policy exerting big effect on economy as global market conditions turn positive for Japan

BOJ's policy, which explicitly aims to control long-, short-term rates as a whole, is unprecedented globally

Further considerations, both theoretically and empirically, are essential in guiding yield curve control