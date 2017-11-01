BOJ’s Amamiya: Yield curve control policy exerting big effect on economy

BOJ’s Amamiya: Yield curve control policy exerting big effect on economyBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from BOJ’s Amamiya, as he makes a Keynote speech at the Financial Markets Panel Conference to Commemorate the 40th Meeting today.
Key Headlines:
Yield curve control (YCC) policy exerting big effect on economy as global market conditions turn positive for Japan
BOJ's policy, which explicitly aims to control long-, short-term rates as a whole, is unprecedented globally
Further considerations, both theoretically and empirically, are essential in guiding yield curve control