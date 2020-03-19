BOJ’s Amamiya: Ready to ease without hesitation as needed

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers Amamiya, with the key headlines found below.
Once coronavirus epidemic is contained, Japan’s economy may rebound on pent-up demand but effect of outbreak likely to last for some time.
Extremely uncertain how long virus outbreak will continue so must watch impact on markets carefully.
Virus outbreak having huge impact on global economy, causing unstable market movements.
BOJ ready to ease without hesitation as needed.
BOJ’s biggest role in times like this is to stabilise financial system, support corporate financing.
BOJ’s measures, coupled with govt steps and those by other countries, will help prop up economic activity.
BOJ’s JGB buying, dollar-funding operations helping foster some sense of relief among market players.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected at 1.0980 in Asia on broad based dollar demand
EUR/USD remains on the offer amid dollar rally. The greenback is drawing bids on global funding stress. Recession fears and ECB's QE program will likely keep the single currency under pressure.
AUD/USD: Recovery regains traction after RBA’s Lowe, tests 0.5700
The recovery momentum regains traction following the RBA Governor's Lowe comments, as AUD/USD rises back to 0.5700. RBA announced a 25 bps rate cut and QE program following the upbeat Aussie jobs report.
GBP/USD: Bears turn slow near multi-year bottom, coronavirus combat continues
GBP/USD bears catch a breath following the heavy fall on Wednesday. Fears of the widespread virus outbreak, insufficient measures by the UK government, BOE weigh on the Cable. The US dollar continues to draw strength from its reserve currency status amid risk-off.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.