BOJ’s Amamiya: Ready to ease without hesitation as needed

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers Amamiya, with the key headlines found below.

Once coronavirus epidemic is contained, Japan’s economy may rebound on pent-up demand but effect of outbreak likely to last for some time.

Extremely uncertain how long virus outbreak will continue so must watch impact on markets carefully.

Virus outbreak having huge impact on global economy, causing unstable market movements.

BOJ ready to ease without hesitation as needed.

BOJ’s biggest role in times like this is to stabilise financial system, support corporate financing.

BOJ’s measures, coupled with govt steps and those by other countries, will help prop up economic activity.

BOJ’s JGB buying, dollar-funding operations helping foster some sense of relief among market players.