BOJ's Amamiya: Need to pay attention to downside risks from global economy

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, while speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, stressed the need to focus on the downside risks to the Japanese economy arising from the external sector.

Amamiya added that the consumer price index will gradually accelerate toward 2%. So far, Amamiya's comments have not had any impact on the JPY pairs. USD/JPY remains bid at session highs near 108.80.