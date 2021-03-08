BOJ’s Amamiya: Impossible to deepen negative rates forever

“Unlike rate hikes, impossible to deepen negative rates forever,” the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Monday.

BOJ’s ETF buying isn't aimed at achieving specific stock price level.

BOJ’s JGB buying is aimed at supporting economy, achieving 2% inflation by keeping yield curve stably low.

Markets, fx moves have been stable partly due to fact major central banks are moving in same direction on monetary policy, share common price goal.

BOJ’s ETF buying has side-effects, which it has been trying to address with steps taken so far.

Will mull at march review more ways to make its ETF buying sustainable.

BOJ isn't, won't buy ETFs mechanically under set, rigid rule.