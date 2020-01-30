BOJ’s Amamiya: Impact of coronavirus depends on how widely it spreads, BOJ must watch carefully

Impact of coronavirus epidemic depends on how widely it spreads, said Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya in his scheduled speech on Thursday.

Amamiya, however, added that they must watch the economic impact of the virus carefully.

The BOJ must take into account the fact that China's presence in the global economy is bigger now than when SARS struck, he said.

He also said that the basic mechanism at which monetary policy affects asset prices and banking likely won't change much even if the central banks issue digital currencies.