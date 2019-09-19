BOJ: Won't hesitate to ease if there is risk economy could lose momentum to hit price goal

Reuters reports the following headlines following the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) announcement.

BOJ maintains a pledge to ease policy without hesitation if there is risk economy could lose momentum to hit price goal.

Japan’s economy expanding moderately as a trend, keeps view unchanged.

Need to pay closer attention to chance momentum to hit price goal will be lost.

Will re-examine economic, price developments at next policy meeting when it updates forecasts.

Kataoka says desirable to strengthen monetary easing by lowering short term interest rates.

Kataoka says possibility of year-year rate of change in CPI increasing towards 2% going forward was low at this point.