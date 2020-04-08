BOJ: Will work together to underpin economy, ensure financial system remains sound

Following a teleconference meeting between the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and Financial Services Agency (FSA) in the last hour, the Japanese central bank said in a statement, they will work together to underpin the economy and ensure the financial system remains sound.

In meeting, BOJ AND FSA agreed Japan’s financial system maintaining stability as a whole BOJ, FSA agreed on need financial institutions are providing necessary intermediary functions for economy. BOJ, FSA agreed to start procedures to allow financial institutions to exempt deposits made to BOJ from leverage ratio exposure.

