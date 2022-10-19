The Bank of Japan board member Adachi said the monetary policy does not directly control fx moves and there are times fx rates move rapidly short-term. He also said that responding to short-term fx moves with the monetary policy would heighten uncertainty over BoJ's policy guidance and that it won't be good for Japan's economy. In terms of monetary policy, he said it must be aimed at achieving 2% inflation stably. ''Inflation starting to rise,'' but he is not convinced yet that the BoJ's target will be achieved in a stable, sustained manner'' ''Must be cautious about shifting toward monetary tightening as downside risks to japan's economy increasing,'' he said. ''Shifting toward monetary tightening would weaken demand, heighten risk Japan will revert to deflation.'' ''Japan still halfway in meeting BoJ's 2% inflation target,'' he added.

Kuroda said that it is extremely important for fx to move stably reflecting econ fundamentals, noting that the recent yen weakening has been sharp and one-sided. Kuroda said that his kind of sharp, one-sided weakening is not desirable for the economy.

Officials have warned that Japan would take appropriate and decisive action against excessive, speculator-driven currency moves, keeping alive the possibility of more market intervention after the yen hit another 32-year low.

Japanese officials, including Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, the Bank of Japan's Seiji Adachi and governor Haruhiko Kuroda all crossed the wires on Wednesday, warning that Japan's economy is vulnerable to external demand shock, which could tip it back to deflation.

