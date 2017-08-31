BOJ trims Sept 5-10 year JGB buying programme

BOJ trims Sept 5-10 year JGB buying programmeBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) publishes its monthly Japanese government bond plans for September.
Key Details:
Reduces September 5-10 year JGB buying programme to JPY 300-500bln versus 350-550bln previous.
Other maturities unchanged
Meanwhile, USD/JPY dipped to 110.40 on the above headlines, now recovering some ground to regain 110.50 barrier, up +0.26% on the day.
