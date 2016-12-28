BOJ to stop year-end updates on money supply - Nikkei

According to the latest headlines published by the BOJ, via the Nikkei, the Japanese central bank will stop publishing year-end figures on the monetary base, in keeping with its new policy of seeking to control the yield curve rather than the money supply.

The Nikkei reports, “The central bank always publishes the results of its market operations such as funds supplying on the following business day. BOJ considers that continuing the special year-end updates on the money supply may send the wrong message about its objectives. Figures for the end of 2016 will be published Jan. 4, the first business day of 2017.”