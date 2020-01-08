BoJ to raise its fiscal 2020 economic growth forecast at January policy meeting – Reuters

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to raise its growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in April following the government's latest stimulus, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The BoJ is also seen roughly maintaining its inflation forecasts in its quarterly review at the monetary policy meeting that will take place on January 20-21.

The USD/JPY pair largely ignored these headlines and was last seen trading at 108.50, adding 0.06% on a daily basis.