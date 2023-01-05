Citing three sources familiar with its thinking, Reuters reported on Thursday that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to raise fiscal 2022 and 2023 forecasts for the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in its new quarterly projections.
Additional takeaways
Increasingly focused on core CPI in gauging price trend.
Upward revision in BoJ’s price forecasts unlikely to trigger immediate interest rate rise.
BoJ may also slightly revise up core CPI forecast for fiscal 2024, depending on wage prospects.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is cutting losses, despite the encouraging report. The spot is trading at 132.10, down 0.40% on the day, at the press time.
