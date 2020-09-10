The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to offer an upbeat outlook on the economy, output and exports than in July when it meets next week at its monetary policy meeting, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking.

Additional points

“The brighter view will likely signal that they are starting to recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The BOJ will warn at its rate review that any recovery will be modest and bound with uncertainty, as fears over a renewed spike in infections and fragile global demand weigh on household and corporate spending,”

"It's clear the economy is bouncing back from a severe downturn in April-June, which was blamed largely on lock-down measures to contain the pandemic.”

“The central bank is also expected to describe exports and output as recovering, compared with the July assessment that they were falling sharply.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY remains on the offers but manages to defend the 106 level on the above report.

The spot is down 0.06% at 106.07, at the moment.