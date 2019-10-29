BoJ to lend shares in ETF's to brokerages - Nikkei

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has the longest history of unconventional monetary policy and today's news is that they are looking to lend shares in ETF's to brokerages, according to the Nikkei, due to losing some liquidity in their monetary easing.

However, the news comes as little surprise and markets had been expecting the imminent for the BOJ to start unwinding its ETF holdings - Indeed, the BOJ has been unable to achieve its 2% inflation target and hence end its massive monetary easing – Stagnation in the global economy is a factor as well. All in all, thee types of measures should continue to be a weight on the Yen.