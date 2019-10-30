Analysts at TD Securities suggest that the BoJ policy meeting tomorrow is a close call but they expect major policy levers to remain unchanged.

Key Quotes

“Market conditions have improved in the BOJ's favour and the Fed is expected to pause after a well anticipated cut. Risk that the BOJ uses a review on inflation to signal optionality on policy changes in the future if conditions not met. Forward guidance extended to the end of 2020, but this too is a close call.”