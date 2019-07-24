BOJ to downgrade inflation forecast for this year - Bloomberg

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will likely revise lower its inflation forecast of 1.1% for the current fiscal year and could also downgrade economic growth projections next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The inflation forecast will be revised lower to reflect subdued price growth over the recent months and the impact of cheaper cell phone charges. Meanwhile, global trade uncertainties could force the central bank to trim growth forecasts.

Japan's core inflation slowed to its weakest in about two years in June, fueling stimulus calls.

The central bank will release its updated economic outlook at the end of a policy meeting on July 30.