BOJ to downgrade inflation forecast for this year - Bloomberg

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will likely revise lower its inflation forecast of 1.1% for the current fiscal year and could also downgrade economic growth projections next week, according to people familiar with the matter.
The inflation forecast will be revised lower to reflect subdued price growth over the recent months and the impact of cheaper cell phone charges. Meanwhile, global trade uncertainties could force the central bank to trim growth forecasts.
Japan's core inflation slowed to its weakest in about two years in June, fueling stimulus calls.
The central bank will release its updated economic outlook at the end of a policy meeting on July 30.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Hits lowest since May 31, eyes 1.11
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1144, the lowest level since May 31, and could slide further toward 1.11 during the day ahead. The bearish bias is due to an inverted flag breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: Bulls in control seeking a break of 108.40 today
USD/JPY is virtually flat in the Toko opening hour following a positive session overnight, extending a series of bullish daily candlesticks on the charts. USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.23.
Gold stops further declines amid lack of fresh drivers, ongoing geopolitical tensions
Gold’s pullback from $1,453 fails to derail the underlying strength as lack of fresh clues, geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran triggers the bullion’s another U-turn to $1,418.25..
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.