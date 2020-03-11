BoJ to continue to buy ETFs at current pace of 100 billion JPY per day until end-March – Reuters

The Bank of Japan will continue to buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the current pace of around 100 billion JPY per day to support stock markets until the end of the fiscal year, March 31st, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"The key is to breed confidence in the market and the BOJ's current ETF buying plays a significant role," one of the sources told Reuters. "The BOJ is likely to hold off on trimming the size of its buying for some time."

USD/JPY reaction

The USD/JPY largely ignored this headline and was last seen trading at 105, down 0.6% on a daily basis.