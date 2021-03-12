BoJ to clarify what is sees as acceptable level of fluctuation in long-term yields – Reuters

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to insert clearer guidance in its policy statement next week on what it sees as an acceptable level of fluctuation in long-term interest rates, Reuters reported on Friday, citing BoJ sources.

"While there is no consensus within the BOJ, the guidance may take the form of a loose range around its 0% target for 10-year bond yields, said three sources familiar with its thinking, Reuters added.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair largely ignored this headline and was last seen trading at 109.10, where it was up 0.57% on a daily basis.