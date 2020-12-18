BOJ to begin scrutiny of weak inflation - Nikkei

Ahead of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy announcement, the Nikkei Asian Review reports the central bank is likely to announce at Friday’s meeting its plan to conduct the examination on how inflation is missing its 2% target.

The BOJ will release the findings as early as its rate review in January, the Japanese daily reported.

Market reaction

USD/JPY extends its bounce towards 103.50 ahead of the BOJ rate decision. The yen markets seem to have ignored the Japanese government upgrade to its FY21 growth forecast amid a broad-based US dollar comeback.