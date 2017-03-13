BoJ to be a non event? - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group noted the BoJ meeting this week, but are not convinced there will be any changes.

Key Quotes:

"The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will conclude its latest policy meeting on Thursday, but we are not expecting to see any changes in the Bank’s policy stance."

"The BoJ is perhaps most notorious among the major central banks for prematurely declaring victory."

"Recent public comments by BoJ officials suggesting an exit from deflation risk may be furthering this tendency."