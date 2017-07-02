BOJ Summary of Opinions: Will take some time for inflation to accelerate

According to the BOJ Summary of Opinions from its January 30/31 meeting, it will take some time for inflation to accelerate, adding that concerns over the ability of the Central Bank to control its yield curve could grow.

Additional headlines - via Reuters

CPI likely to rise due to tightening of output gap, less pressure from commodities prices

Very unlikely inflation expectations will increase significantly

Momentum toward 2 pct price target maintained but not sufficiently firm

BOJ should be prudent in changing monetary policy hastily