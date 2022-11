Japan's inflation likely to remain fairly high as there are signs service prices starting to rise. Consumer inflation likely to slow back below 2% next fiscal year due to impact of slowing global growth. Companies maybe shifting away from their business practices that were based on the assumption prices won't rise much. Cannot rule out chance prices will sharply overshoot forecasts. Sustained, steady wage gains crucial for japan to achieve BoJ's price target. Inflation may overshoot expectations but not fully convinced such price rises would be sustainable. There are signs effect of BoJ's monetary easing heightening as long-term inflation expectations heighten moderately, push down real interest rates. Rise in nominal wages crucial to stably achieve BoJ's 2% price target. Must be vigilant to impact of tightening of global financial conditions. Forex levels are determined by fundamentals. No need to tweak monetary policy immediately but must be mindful of side-effects of current policy. Must continue checking how future exit from BoJ's easy policy coud affect markets, whether market players have sufficient buffers.

''While there is no need to immediately tweak monetary policy , the central bank must pay attention to the side-effects of prolonged easing, according to another opinion quoted in the summary released on Tuesday.''

Reuters reported that the Bank of Japan must continue examining how a future exit from ultra-low interest rates could affect financial markets, one of its board members was quoted as saying in a summary of opinions at the October policy meeting.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.