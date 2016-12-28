BOJ Summary of Opinions: Long way to go to achieve 2% price target

The 'Summary of Opinions' from the December (19 and 20) Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting have been published, stating that Japan growth rate for FY17 to accelerate further.

Key headlines (via Bloomberg):

One member: Early use of fixed-rate op proves difficulty of yield curve control

One BOJ member: weak yen only pushes up prices in short run

One member: Japan at 'critical juncture' to achieve price target

One member: improvement in private consumption is evident

One member: US economy may accelerate further under new president

One BOJ member: Pick up in manufacturing has been seen globally

One member: BOJ should firmly maintain current policy stance

One member: Yield curve has been formed smoothly