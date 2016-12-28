BOJ Summary of Opinions: Long way to go to achieve 2% price target

BOJ Summary of Opinions: Long way to go to achieve 2% price targetBy Felipe Erazo
The 'Summary of Opinions' from the December (19 and 20) Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting have been published, stating that Japan growth rate for FY17 to accelerate further.
Key headlines (via Bloomberg):
One member: Early use of fixed-rate op proves difficulty of yield curve control
One BOJ member: weak yen only pushes up prices in short run
One member: Japan at 'critical juncture' to achieve price target
One member: improvement in private consumption is evident
One member: US economy may accelerate further under new president
One BOJ member: Pick up in manufacturing has been seen globally
One member: BOJ should firmly maintain current policy stance
One member: Yield curve has been formed smoothly