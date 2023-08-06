BoJ Summary of Opinions: Achievement of 2% inflation in a sustainable, stable manner in sight

“One member said the achievement of 2% inflation in a sustainable and stable manner seems to have clearly come in sight,” per the Summary of Opinions for Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy meeting held in July reported Reuters.
The BoJ Summary of Opinions for July also cited one member as saying that the bank should conduct Yield Curve Control (YCC) with greater flexibility and thereby make preparations, so that it can successfully continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to both upside and downside risks.
It’s worth noting that the Japanese Ministry of Finance (MoF) Representative also said, per the Summary of Opinions, that the BoJ must carefully explain to public its intention regarding changes proposed at this meeting.
The Cabinet Office Representative also said, per the Summary of Opinions shared via Reuters, “Government expects BoJ to conduct appropriate monetary policy toward achieving price stability target in a sustainable and stable manner while closely cooperating with them.”
Overall, the BoJ Summary of Opinions for the July meeting appears hawkish and weighs on the USD/JPY price.
Here's the official link of the BoJ Summary of Opinions for a detailed read.
USD/JPY retreats
USD/JPY fades the week-start corrective bounce while reversing from the intraday high to 141.80 by the press time of Tokyo open on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints unimpressive week-start below 0.6600, Australia/US inflation clues eyed
AUD/USD kick-starts the inflation week with no major changes, making rounds to around 0.6570, defending the last two days’ corrective bounce off the key support line. The Aussie pair justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier inflation clues from Australia and the US.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1000 on fears of ECB peak rates, hawkish Fed moves on upbeat US CPI
EUR/USD begins the key inflation week on a back foot, after rising in the last two consecutive days, as sellers attack the 1.1000 psychological magnet during early hours of Monday’s Asian session. The Euro pair retreats from a three-week-old falling resistance line.
Gold keeps $1,960 in the spotlight as United States inflation loom
Gold price begins the week comprising the key United States inflation without much surprises as it defends the previous day’s corrective bounce off an important support line, mainly backed by mixed US employment report. The XAU/USD seesaws near $1,943, flirting with the 50-DMA hurdle.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
Week Ahead – US inflation report coming up as Dollar storms higher
The spike in US yields this week gave the dollar a boost, but the longevity of this recovery will be decided by the next edition of US inflation. According to the Cleveland Fed Nowcast model, there is some scope for an upside inflation surprise, which would be a blessing for the dollar.