BOJ Senior Official: Won't hesitate to take additional steps if needed with eye on market developments

A senior official at Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Tuesday, the Japanese central bank is watching daily market moves and is ready to respond appropriately to the nervous market moves via fund supply and ETF purchases.

He added that the BOJ won't hesitate to take additional steps if needed with an eye on market developments.

USD/JPY stays above 103.00

Amid risk-averse Asian equities, the USD/JPY pair stalled its rebound at 103.65, now consolidating the overnight gains around 103.20, up 0.86% on a daily basis.