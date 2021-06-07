BOJ sees weaker near-term economy; recovery view intact – MNI

Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials predict a weaker Japanese economic outlook for April due to subdued domestic consumption caused by the extended state of emergency and supply-side restrictions caused by semiconductor shortages, MNI reports, citing people familiar with the BOJ thinking.
Additional points
“The BOJ will likely downgrade its assessment on private consumption made in April at its two-day policy meeting ending on June 18 as face-to-face services are further hit by the state of emergency.”
“Bank officials expect private consumption, which will fall in the second quarter, to gradually pick up in or after the third quarter due to the spread of vaccinations.”
“As for private consumption, the BOJ sees a gradual recovery as older people in Japan are more cautious about going out than those in the US and Europe. “
“But the BOJ is not ruling out upside risk, given that private consumption had picked up swiftly before herd immunity was broadly established overseas. Exports of automobiles are expected to fall in May and June as automobile makers which are strongly hit by the shortage of semiconductors reduce their production, according to the BOJ view.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 109.55, up 0.06% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150, on the wrong foot starting out a big week. Yellen’s taper hints lift the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.4100 amid US dollar rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.4100 as the US dollar rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.