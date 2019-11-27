BoJ Sakurai: Will patiently continue with powerful monetary easing

BoJ board member Sakurai says the boJ will patiently continue with powerful monetary easing - Reuters news
Key comments
- Will watch out for impact of global slowdown on Japan's economy, balance of effect and side effects, in guiding policy.
- There is chance BoJ may need to respond with policy action if overseas growth slows further, negative impact on Japan's economy materialises.
- Sale of negative impact on japan's eocnomy from overseas slowdown, pace in which the impact spread are important in deciding if policy response needed.
- BoJ must take bold action when a crisis that could disrupt financial system hits economy.
- If overseas slowdown driven by trade tensions is moderate, and speed at which it hurts japan's economy is slow, BoJ can scrutinise econ indicators in deciding policy.
- There is increasing need for BoJ to be mindful of demerits of low rate policy, such as impact on banking system.
- Relationship between monetary policy and inflation is becoming more complex.
- Improvement in labour productivity weighing on inflation.
- If japan's potential growth rises ahead, that will increase effect of BoJs current stimulus programme.
- Role of monetary policy is to achieve healthy macro-economic environment.
- Japan's economy has become more resilient to fluctuations in external demand, in part due to BoJs powerful monetary easing.
- Japan's economy has smoothly adapted to structural changes thanks to a mix of fiscal, monetary policies.
- Important to respond appropriately to slowdown in global growth, patiently wait for pickup in global economy that would help sustain positive output gap in Japan.
- Japan's exports, output remaining weak, while domestic demand continues to expand moderately.
- Cannot expect quick recovery in exports, though possible for domestic demand to sustain moderate growth.
- Next half year will be time where BoJ needs to carefully scrutinise economic developments due to tax hike impact, delay in global growth pick-up.
- Japan could slip back into deflation if overseas slowdown bigger than expected, push output gap into negative territory.
- BoJ must prepare in case further policy response becomes necessary with eye on overseas growth, japan's economic outlook.
- BoJ shouldn't rush into easing further given side effects of ultra-loose policy.
FX implications
The BoJ is on the backfoot and that is negative for the yen – If anything, the next move on interest rates might be another cut.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 5-day MA caps upside in Asia
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1017, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the descending (bearish) 5-day moving average at 1.1025 an hour ago. The pair remains on track to test the recent low of 1.0989.
GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, short-term triangle restrict immediate declines
GBP/USD remains on the back foot while dropping to 1.2850 amid Asian session. The pair now tests 61.8% Fib retracement level of the current month upside, a break of which could drag the quote to the three-day-old rising support line.
USD/JPY: Bulls cheer US-China trade hopes near two-week high
While extending its recent run-up to multi-day high, USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.10 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair closed beyond 200 SMA for the first time since early Nov as the market’s risk sentiment improved further.
Gold: Bulls face a wall of risk-on headlines, although Fed far from hiking
Gold prices are up 0.50% on the day, combatting a robust US dollar and promising trade-deal headlines while gold for December delivery on Comex gained $3.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,460.30 an ounce.
US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight
Durable goods orders are predicted to drop 0.8% in November after falling a revised 1.2% in October. Orders ex-transport are expected to rise 0.2% following October’s revised 0.4% decline. Orders-ex defense are projected to fall 0.3% in November.