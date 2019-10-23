BoJ said to be considering to lower price, growth forecasts – BBG Report

According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is considering to lower its forecasts for inflation and economic growth this year in their quarterly outlook report – due to be released at the end of the latest monetary policy meeting on October 31. The latest headlines, however, did little to lend any support to the USD/JPY pair, which is currently struggling near one-week lows amid reviving safe-haven demand.

