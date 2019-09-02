BOJ reduces purchases of 10-25-year JGBs

At its routine operation on Monday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) reduced its buying of 10-25 years Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to JPY 140 billion from the JPY 160 billion purchase seen on Friday.
Meanwhile, the other purchases of the remaining 25+ years JGBs were left unchanged at JPY 40bn.
On the above BOJ’s operation, the Japanese yen showed a little reaction, as USD/JPY kept its range around 106.15 region. The spot bounces-off a dip below the 106 handle, despite risk-off market profile.
