BOJ reduces bond-buying amid limited selling interest

On Friday, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) bond buying operation underscored limited selling interest from market players, which had limited impact on the Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields, Reuters reports.

The BOJ reduced its buying in 25 to 40 year JGBs to 100 billion yen ($876 million) on Friday, 20 billion yen less than its previous operations, as widely expected by markets. The Japanese central bank also bought the five- to 10-year tenors as well as 10-25 year maturities.

Over the last hour, the 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.080 percent while the price of the benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 150.57. While, the five-year JGB yield fell to minus 0.150%, its lowest level since mid-November.